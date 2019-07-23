Hinderwell and Port Mulgrave invaded by scarecrows - here are the winners

A scarecrows invasion has taken over Hinderwell and Port Mulgrave.

The colourful characters are part of a week-long festival, with the scarecrows made by the residents of both villages and displayed in their gardens.

They do all this to raise money for the air ambulance and various village groups.

It is free for visitors to go and see all the creations.

The scarecrows – one of which is a tribute to Hinderwell’s England footballer Beth Mead – are out until 4pm on Sunday.

RESULTS

SOLO: 1 No Head for Heights – Grace Garbutt, Runswick Lane, Hinderwell, 2 Childcatcher – Truly McGivern, High Street, Hinderwell, 3 Holidays – Jane, The Bungalows, Port Mulgrave.

GROUP: 1 Gulliver – Janet Lonsdale, Long Row, Port Mulgrave, 2 Mary Poppins – Cath and Mike Medd, Long Row, Port Mulgrave, 3 Cinderella – Pat Lyth and Kath Twaddle, Methodist Chapel, High St, Hinderwell.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Laurel and Hardy – Lee Barrett, Hinderwell Chippy, High Street, Hinderwell; Ken Dodd – Janet Lonsdale, Rosedale Lane, Port Mulgrave; Poirot and Miss Marple – Janet Lonsdale, Long Row, Port Mulgrave; Theresa May – Kath and William Brooker, High Street, Hinderwell; Trump/Boris – Dave and Louise Graydon, Long Row, Port Mulgrave;

Beth Mead – Carol Barker, Greylands Farm, High Street, Hinderwell.

OVERALL WINNER and Jack Glasby Trophy: No Head for Heights.

Thank you to everyone who made a scarecrow or who donated cakes/tombola prizes for use at Scarecrow Café in St Hilda’s Old School.