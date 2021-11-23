Here's when you can see Whitby's Christmas tree exhibition at St Mary's Church

The advent service at the clifftop church on Sunday November 28 will be followed by a preview of the Christmas tree exhibition, which then will be open from Monday November 29.

The exhibition - which shows trees decorated by local people and businesses - is open from Monday to Friday each week, from 10.30am to 3pm, Saturday 11am to 3pm and Sunday 1pm to 3pm.

The church is closed Christmas Day except for the service at 11.15am.

Christmas trees on display at Whitby's St Mary's Church. 195224f

Donations gratefully received.

The last day to see the trees will be Wednesday January 5.