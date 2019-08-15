Here's how many complaints were made about Scarborough Council over the past year - and how many were upheld

New figures have revealed that 24 complaints were made to the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) about Scarborough Borough Council over the last 12 months.

The complaints ranged from issues with paying for replacement bins to the amount of council tax one resident had to pay.

Of the 24 complaints made between March 31 2018 and March 31 2019, five were sent for detailed investigations by the LGO.

Two were not upheld and three were upheld, meaning the ombudsman found fault with the council. This means that the council’s upheld rate fell slightly to 60% having stood at 67% in the previous 12 months.

The LGO says that “similar” authorities to Scarborough Council have an upheld rate of 43%.

However, in 2017-18 just two complaints were upheld against Scarborough Council, meaning that for 2018-19 while a lesser ratio of complaints was upheld, more actual faults with the council were found.

The number of complaints in total rose by one over the previous year.

In November 2018 the LGO upheld a complaint against the authority finding it was at fault in its dealing with a planning application for a development and its failure to stop nuisance caused by that development.

In October of the same year, a complaint by a man known only as Mr X was upheld after he complained that the council failed to provide evidence it had discharged a planning condition relating to surface water drainage arrangements.

The LGO report states: “Mr X says his neighbour’s land is not properly drained and he is frequently affected by surface water run-off.

“The council had no record of its decision and this is a fault, but the fault does not cause significant injustice to Mr X.”

The final upheld complaint, in May of 2018, was over the council’s recording of a decision to grant an extension at a neighbouring property to the objector.

The LGO found that Scarborough Council had not properly recorded the decision but that the fault had again “not caused significant injustice”.

Dismissed complaints include a man complaining that the council would not refund him the £15 he had to pay for a replacement wheelie bin after he bought a house without a bin but later found it and tried to return the one he had purchased.

Another was over the amount the authority charges in council tax, with the complainant claiming it was too much compared to his income.

In that case, the LGO said it could not investigate “because we cannot investigate something that affects all or most of the people in a council’s area”.

A spokesman for Scarborough Council said the number of complaints made was “very small”.

They added: “In the three cases where the LGO upheld the complaint, whilst the ombudsman found fault in the council’s actions, the fault was not found to have caused significant injustice to the complainant and therefore did not require a remedy.

“The only faults found in the council’s handling of the complaints were minor issues in relation to record-keeping in two cases, and in the third case a delay in sending forms for completion and some lack of clarity in how the complaint was being progressed.”