Henry, 6, brings Captain Jack Sparrow to raise funds for the RNLI in Scarborough

Henry with Captain Jack Sparrow (Laurraine Smith)

Henry Wilson-Stephenson, from Lytham St Anne’s, decided in May that he would cycle between boathouses in his home town to raise money for the charity, but having completed that journey he soon decided to carry on to Blackpool, further along the coast.

When he arrived, the crew all came out to greet him and Henry decided that for his next adventure he would cycle from Blackpool to Fleetwood. Mum Victoria set up a JustGiving page and Henry quickly raised £650 for the organisation.

Henry’s next adventure saw him accompanied by shanty band The Mizzen Crew in Morecambe, before he turned his sights to the Yorkshire Coast and a weekend in Scarborough.

Henry being taken for a ride!

Henry and Victoria will be accompanied by Jack Sparrow impersonator Laurraine Smith who will pose for family photos to raise money for the charity.

The trio will be outside Scarborough Lifeboat Station in South Bay from 12pm-4pm on Saturday.

If you’d like to support Henry’s efforts, you can find his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/henry-james2014