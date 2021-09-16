Heartbeat stars Tricia Penrose and David Lonsdale the stars of classic vehicle rally event in Goathland, near Whitby

Organisers Val and Ian Holmes were delighted with the figure raised for Yorkshire Air Ambulance at this past weekend’s "fantastic" Classic Vehicle Event in the moorland village.

The main stars of the weekend were actors Tricia Penrose, who played barmaid Gina in the TV police drama series and David Lonsdale, who played David Stockwell, arrived.

Derek Matthewson from Bangers & Cash who also went along on the Sunday.

Heartbeat stars meet the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team.

The highlight of Saturday came when the car General Lee, from the Dukes of Hazzard fame and a Ford Mustang arrived in the village centre to collect Gina and David, took them for a ride around Goathland and down to the Hub to meet all The Yorkshire Air Ambulance team.

Val said: "Other donations which we are incredibly grateful for to name a few included the provision of the venue - The Hub and the all staff, supply of field (Mr Atkinson) for additional parking which eased the congestion in the village, all the volunteers who freely gave their time assisting with the stewarding the event, our two young ladies who ran the tombola, the stall holders for their donations of goods and percentage of their takings from the day too.

"The Heartbeat vehicle owners rally, who we joined forces with to embellish the event across the village, all the classic vehicle owners who brought their pride and joy to display to the public both in the village and down at the Hub, and all the stationary engine owners too.

"A fantastic time was had by all so once again, thank you to everyone involved, including all the businesses and residents of Goathland."

Fun at the classic vehicle rally in Goathland.