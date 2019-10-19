Heart ride tribute to farmer

A new mountain bike event in North Yorkshire has raised £6,000 for local charities in memory of an award-winning local sheep farmer.

The first Freebrough Heart Ride saw 75 cyclists depart from the Yorkshire Cycle Hub in Great Fryup to pay tribute to Colin Boocock, 67, from Moorsholm, who passed away on a social mountain bike ride in June.

The non-competitive event was inspired by the farmer’s favourite trails and cycle routes around the stunning North Yorkshire National Park.

Raising money for volunteers at the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Cleveland Mountain Rescue, the Freebrough Heart Ride invited a mix of novices and more experienced riders to gear-up for steep climbs and thrilling downhill drops including a stop off at iconic landmarks such as Danby Beacon and the ride’s namesake, Freebrough Hill.

Splitting into two groups which included a 24-mile and 11-mile route, each ride met at Ainthorpe Rigg near Danby for a moment of reflection in which a commemorative plaque was placed marking the place where Mr Boocock passed away.

Andrew Boocock, Freebrough Heart Ride organiser, said: “It’s been an incredibly tough time for our family as we try to come to terms with my father’s death, but we felt it was really important to celebrate his life and passion for mountain bike riding.

“The response to the Freebrough Heart Ride has been phenomenal. We’ve helped to raise funds for two vital charities bringing people together and inspiring non-cyclists to get back in the saddle and fall in love in riding again which is a great legacy and reason for making the ride an annual event in the calendar.”

Grahame Pickering MBE, chief executive of Great North Air Ambulance Service, said: “Mr Boocock’s family and friends should be proud of what they have achieved. Not only has this new event attracted a brilliant turnout, but the money raised means we will be able to respond in someone else’s time of need. We look forward to seeing even more riders turn out for next year’s event.”