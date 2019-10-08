Have your say on plans for new Whitby hotel 'The Jet Black Jewel'

The public’s chance to have their say on plans from the owners of a new hotel in Whitby’s former council offices to sell alcohol will end this week.

Zoe and Andrew Cottier bought the old Scarborough Council offices in Skinner Street with designs on turning it into destination accommodation.

Earlier this year, the council granted the pair planning permission to paint the building gold and black and call the hotel “the Jet Black Jewel” in reference to the gemstone made famous in Whitby.

The building will have nine rooms over three floors and the ground floor will be a café/bar serving local drinks and produce, for which a premises licence application has now been submitted.

In the application by Mrs Cottier it states that the hotel’s café would be open from 8am until 6pm seven days a week and serve alcohol from noon until 6pm. Recorded music would also be played at the premises.

The application adds: “The premises shall operate as a small hotel with café area and not a bar or vertical drinking establishment.”

Scarborough Council sold the four-storey building to the couple last year after being unable to secure a long-term tenant to take over the property.

The public consultation into the licence application will close on Thursday (10th).

The application can be viewed at www.scarborough.gov.uk/jet-black-jewel-notice-application.