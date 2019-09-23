Have your say on new events for Whitby Regatta in public meeting next month

The people of Whitby are being encouraged to give their ideas on new events for Whitby Regatta at a public meeting to be held in town next month.

Whitby Regatta committee has met following this year's successful three-day carnival and arranged a public meeting to be held in the ballroom at The Royal Hotel, Whitby, on Sunday October 27.

Whitby people are being urged to go along with ideas for next year's regatta - as well as a plan to help make those ideas a reality.

A regatta spokesman said: "We love hearing all your ideas but we really want you, the Whitby public, to help take ownership of some of these new events."

The meeting gets under way at 1pm.