Harry Potter fans can win a Christmas stay in a replica of Hagrid’s Hut, near Whitby - for just £1

Harry Potter fans can be in with a chance of winning a seven-night stay in a replica of Hagrid’s Hut at North Shire.

The award-winning holiday site near Whitby unveiled it’s new £195,000 luxury cottage, The Ground Keeper’s Cottage, earlier this year.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Harry Potter fans can now stay in a luxury cottage near Whitby inspired by Hagrid's Hut

Owner Carol Cavendish, has now launched a competition to win a week's stay in the cottage over Christmas - for just £1.

The top prize includes a seven-night stay - from December 22 to 29 - for up to six people, with maximum of four adults.

The lucky winner will also be given a magical Christmas hamper; the chance to meet Hedwig (a snowy owl); meet the boy wizard himself and have enchanted afternoon tea with him whilst he performs magic; enjoy a steam train ride from the station where the magical films were made in Goathland and presents delivered by Santa.

However, if you don't manage to scoop the top prize, North Shire are also giving away a three-night stay at the Ground Keepers Cottage and a two-night stay in the Shire House.

A portion of the funds raised from the competition will be donated to JK Rowling’s international charity, Lumos, that helps disadvantaged orphanage children.

The six-acre family farm opened the cottage, inspired by Hagrid’s Hut from Harry Potter novels, on April 6.

Inside the cottage it is complete with open plan living area, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and garden.

Owner Carol was “absolutely blown away” by the reaction to her design which was revealed in April.

To be in with a chance of winning, enter the competition at northshire.co.uk/grounds-keepers-cottage-competition

Winners will be chosen live on Facebook on Halloween.