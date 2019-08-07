Groom Claire nominated for national award

Whitby-based Claire Batterbee has been nominated as a finalist in the Absorbine Groom of the Year Awards.

Claire, a full-time carer, has been nominated as a Showing World/Absorbine Non-Professional Groom finalist by close friend and showing companion Samantha Osborne.

The pair met while Claire was grooming and Sam was riding for the Emmerson Show Team, remaining firm friends ever since.

Despite both working full-time, the duo plan their schedule early on, fixing dates and travelling to shows together throughout the season, where Claire gives Samantha encouragement and assistance from the ground.

Born into the horse world, Claire has been surrounded by horses her whole life and her love of showing began from an early age. Having wanted to groom since watching Twylands Carrilon win at Wembley at a young age, she can perform magic with a simple a body brush and cloth.

With more than 25 years of experience, Claire has worked for several competitive show teams including Rendene Stud and Emma Blundell of Mount St John.

Claire is devoted to her time spent helping others and while no longer owning any horses of her own, her expert groundwork is crucial for family and friends, helping with turnout, driving lorries and offering advice and support.

Claire said: “I am absolutely thrilled to bits to have been nominated for the award, and I certainly wasn’t expecting it. I love helping others and it’s so rewarding to see their hard work paying off in the ring – it makes it all worthwhile.”

Samantha said: “Claire’s knowledge and passion for show animals shines through in all that she does; her work is like art!”