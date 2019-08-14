Going strong for 77 years - ‘biggest and best show for years’ at Goathland

The Goathland Flower and Vegetable Show, one of the oldest traditional village shows in the county, celebrated its 77th year.

There were many local village displays of flowers, vegetables, fruit, home baking, preserves,

Taking the strain in the tug-of-war.

handicrafts, and photography.

And there were children’s sports for all ages finishing with a strenuous adult tug-of-war.

Goathland Primary School pupils demonstrated their newly learnt Maypole dancing skills after Maypole dancing had been absent in the village for more than eight years.

And for the first time at the show, the newly-formed Hawsker Village Band performed.

Maypole dancing.

North York Moors National Park exhibited its Land of Iron display alongside the Goathland Fire Brigade display.

Face painting, a new produce stall, and super big raffle prize stall, a huge tombola and the children’s sports event all made the event the biggest and the best for many years, despite the weather.

Chairman Colin Pyrah said: “I believe that our Flower and Vegetable Show continues to represent all that is so very good about our village and our community.

“Our village hall which is at the very heart of the village offers our residents and our visitors a superb programme of activities and events of all kinds and for all tastes.

“We have a very special village here in Goathland with its rich heritage, and our show which has now been going for 77 years must hold some sort of record for traditional local village shows both here in North Yorkshire and beyond.”