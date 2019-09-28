Going one step beyond for blood cancer cause

A local woman has raised more than £14,000 in memory of her brother for Bloodwise, the UK’s blood cancer charity.

Over the last six years, Jane Jobling has hosted the annual Scooter Ride Out around Whitby with this year’s event raising an incredible £1,920.02.

Paul Organ.

This takes the overall total raised to £14,067.71.

Her brother Paul Organ was a family man who married his wife Alison in 1985 and had their daughter Fiona shortly after in November of the same year.

In September 1985, he was diagnosed with leukaemia and sadly lost his fight against it in April 1986 aged just 22.

Jane now hosts the popular event every year close to Paul’s birthday (September 9).

Jane said: “Scooter clubs support us from all areas: Middlesborough, Hartlepool, Durham, York, Scarborough, Malton, Pickering, Driffield, Tadcaster and of course Whitby. Without this support the event would not be getting as popular as it is. Freddie Rodgers, one of Paul’s friends and an original scooter club member, organises the ride out making each year’s route more challenging.

“On the night we usually have a charity bash with our local in-crowd DJs and sometimes a band. A raffle and auction usually help boost our donations.”

Sarah Dunning at Bloodwise said: “It’s because of amazing people like Jane and their second to none commitment to beating blood cancer, that we’re able to continue our life saving research.

“Bloodwise and Jane would like to take this opportunity to thank Whitby Scooter Club, all of the scooterists, family members and friends who make this event such a success.”