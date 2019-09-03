Global Gruffalo joins 100th anniversary celebrations at Dalby Forest

Hundreds of people were in Dalby Forest last weekend to join with the Forestry Commission centenary celebrations

There was an exhibition celebrating the wide range of activities that happen in the forest every day, from planting trees to exploring the impact of beavers on flood prevention.

Gill and Kev with 8 year old Olivia and Poppy the dog get a picture taken with the Gruffalo

There were opportunities to find out how forestry has changed throughout the years and how the Forestry Commission are planning to move forward over the next 100 years.

There was forestry machinery and other kit on display and forestry staff shared their knowledge and experiences.

Speaking of behalf of the Forestry Commission, communications manager Laleh Hobbs, said: "The site was really busy with families enjoying a happy day out, learning about what we do and having hands-on fun at the interactive stalls. We're very pleased that everyone enjoyed themselves.

We also had a special guest, as the Global Gruffalo joined us to celebrate 20 years of the Gruffalo! #globalgruffalo"

Stuart and Samuel on a quad bike.

The Gruffalo has a special affinity with Dalby Forest, with a special Gruffalo orienteering map being available from the visitor centre.

Wayne lets his children Freddie and Violet sit on the wheel of his harvester along with the Gruffalo