Glasidale B&B approved on former petrol station site

Plans to build bed and breakfast accommodation and a spa on the site of a former petrol station in a village in the North York Moors National Park have been approved

The national park’s planning committee granted permission to Guy Bentley Ltd for the site at Honey Bee Nest in Glaisdale, near Whitby, at its latest meeting, having deferred the decision for a site visit earlier this year.

A report prepared for the councillors stated: “This application seeks approval for the demolition of an existing filling station and construction of bed and breakfast accommodation, comprising up to seven letting bedrooms with manager’s accommodation together with tea rooms and spa/beauty facilities and associated parking and landscaping works.

“The filling station on site has been closed for a number of years and the site was operated in association with another service station/petrol forecourt at the top end of the village which continues to operate and has recently had approval granted for the expansion of this business.

The new building will operate as a tea room during the day and for the guests of the accommodation in the morning.

At the request of the committee extra parking spaces will be made available on the site for people visiting the new venture.