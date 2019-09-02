Gamekeepers fly high as they raise over £21,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Gamekeepers from grouse shooting estates in the North York Moors have been dedicated in their efforts to help raise vital funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

This week Jimmy Shuttlewood and his team of keepers along with next generation gamekeepers (his young sons Arthur, Oscar and Rupert) presented a cheque on behalf of the North Yorkshire Moors Moorland Organisation (NYMMO) for £3,333.33 to Tessa Klemz of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Tessa Klemz (left) and Linda Stead (right) of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance receiving a cheque for 3,333.33 from next generation gamekeepers, Jimmy Shuttlewoods young sons Arthur, Oscar and Rupert.

Since NYMMO’s inception in December 2015, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been the main beneficiary of all charity events organised by the group.

Events over the years have included clay shoots, raffles, auctions, a swear box which proved lucrative and proceeds from the sale of NYMMO merchandise, along with a great deal of tugging on the heart strings.

Managed moorland for red grouse requires dedication from gamekeepers along with so many devoted people and organisations in the local communities all working together to deliver economic, environmental and social benefits.

This years’ donation to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance brings the combined total raised by NYMMO over the past four years to £21,500.

Tessa Klemz, community fundraiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “The Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides a vital service to the rural communities and we rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to help us save lives across the whole of Yorkshire.

“We are an independent charity so in order to keep both of our air ambulances in the air we need to raise £12,000 per day which is the equivalent of £4.4 million every year, so the donations from NYMMO have been very greatly received.

"Gamekeepers are extremely busy and for them to take the time out of their busy schedules to organise fundraising events to help our cause shows true community spirit.”

Tina Brough, coordinator of NYMMO, said: “Led by Jimmy, our team of gamekeepers from estates across the North York Moors have enjoyed organising many fun events to help raise essential funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"The work carried out by this charity is lifesaving and you never know when it might be you or a loved one who requires their services. As a group we are committed in our efforts to do as much as we can to give a little back to our local community and supporting this vital emergency service.”

In 2017, NYMMO were awarded the ‘Individual & Supporter Organisations Award’ at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Recognition Awards Evening of their fundraising efforts.

Additional charities and local groups also benefiting from events organised by NYMMO gamekeepers this year include Saint Catherine’s Hospice at Scarborough, with a rough pasture and woodland shoot organised by gamekeepers and local hill farmers.