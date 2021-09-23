Fylingdales Group of Artists holding 89th annual exhibition in Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery

Betty's Corner, by Jack Stancombe.

The group has been in existence since 1925, initially formed in Denton Hawley’s studio in Robin Hood’s Bay with just eight members, with its aim being to exhibit Yorkshire pictures.

Some confusion was caused with the opening of the early warning radar station later on, but there is no connection.

With the wealth of artistic endeavours found locally, the membership increased to 12 in 1926.

Hazy Light Staithes, by David Allen.

The group usually holds one exhibition per year at Pannett Art Gallery, with the venue being first mentioned in group minutes in 1952.

Group members meet formally once a year after the annual exhibition.

In recent years it has held other exhibitions at different venues, including Hartlepool Art Gallery, Williamson Art Gallery, Birkenhead, Blossom Street Gallery, York and Beverley Art Gallery.

Secretary Michael Atkin said that many well-known artists have been members, including Algernon Newton, RA Roland Hill, Florence Hess, Albert Pile, Fred Williams, Will Taylor, William Dealtry, Les Packham, Jack Rigg, Robert Brindley and others.

Redcar Steelworks from North Gare, by Bruce Mucahy.