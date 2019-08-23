Fyling Hall School pupils smash GCSE results target

Fyling Hall School has announced that 94 per cent of their eligible pupils achieved a pass grade in five GCSEs including maths and English.

The figure far surpasses the national average of 67.3 per cent. 31 per cent of pupils received a grade A/7 or above, again much higher than the national average of 20.8 per cent.

Receiving exam results at Fyling Hall School

Of all exams sat by Fyling Hall pupils, 87 per cent achieved a pass.

Headmaster Steven Allen said: “This is an outstanding set of results, particularly for a non-selective school. We are incredibly proud of our pupils. The results prove the benefit of small class sizes, allowing us to work on an individual basis.

"Our teaching staff challenge each pupil to reach their potential, and these results are proof of that achievement. Many congratulations to all of our pupils!

"These results come on the back of Fyling Hall’s reinvigorated Sixth Form offering.

Fyling Hall pupils celebrate exam success

"With a learning environment and results like this, we remain confident that Fyling Hall is the appropriate choice for Sixth Form education. It is not too late to join us for this coming term!"