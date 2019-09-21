Fyling Hall concert raises £1,050 for Candlelighters

Fyling Hall has donated £1,050 to Candlelighters, a charity dedicated to supporting families facing children’s cancer in Yorkshire.

The amount was raised by a picnicking crowd of almost 200 at Fyling Hall School’s fourth annual Rose Garden Music Festival, held earlier in the summer.

Attendees were entertained by artists including Fyling Hall alumnus, Eliza Carthy, Whiby-based Phil Martin, eclectic Ubunye, and locally based Back in the Habit.

A Fyling Hall spokesman said: “Thank you again who all who attended the festival and watch this space for details on next year’s event.”