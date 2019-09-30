Fun day booked at town library

An activity-packed event is set to take place at Whitby Library this weekend.

The Fun Palace will be held this Saturday (October 5) between 10am and 2pm.

A programme of family-themed activities has been planned to entertain people.

A spokesman at the library said: “The Thackary Medical Museum is bringing their ‘museum in an ambulance’ from Leeds and this is a great opportunity to explore their collection.

“Children will be able to bring a teddy to the teddy bears hospital and can make a badge.

“The County Records Office is bringing a pop-up archive. These are brilliant and a great chance to explore old maps, pictures, and documents from Whitby.

“There will be dance workshops and dance performances with Mesh Ballet, including a Diddy Dance workshop for pre-schoolers and a workshop offering a mix of ballet, contemporary and tap dancing for all ages.

“There will be print making with Suzie Devey, the artist who brought her phone box printing press to the library, as well as to venues such as Staithes Art Festival, and the Ammonite Quilters will be here.

“They are inviting members of the public to take part in making a Whitby quilt which will be displayed in the library.

“There will be craft and knitting workshops as well as workshops in Find my Past and Ancestry, while a professional face painting service will keep children entertained.

“This should be a really great event and we are hoping people, both residents and visitors will come along and support it.”

To find out more about the Fun Palace or any forthcoming events visit the library’s website at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/whitby-library.

Alternatively pop into the Windsor Terrace venue or call 01609 534350.