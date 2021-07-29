Free ice creams in Whitby - see which wacky flavours the BBC iPlayer van is serving up

Boxset fans can grab a free ice cream in Whitby this Saturday (July 31), thanks to a promotional campaign from BBC iPlayer.

For a limited time from midday, you can choose from a range of boxset-themed flavours including

* the OG Ice Queen - an edible glitter-topped ice cream inspired by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The BBC iPlayer ice cream van is coming to Whitby and serving free ice creams.

* or a Meet The Khans-based 'Knicker Boxer Glory', running red with raspberry syrup.

It is part of BBC iPlayer's campaign to spread the word about the wide range of shows it has available to binge.

You can catch the iPlayer ice cream van by Whitby Bandstand.

Each flavour has been inspired by one of the great boxsets available to watch on BBC iPlayer this summer.

Fans of This Country can try the ‘Couple of Screwballs’ flavour of gum balls and bubblegum sauce, while those who fancy a classic 99 plain with flake can try the ‘One and Cone-ly’ flavour, inspired by Normal People.

And for those who want a proper treat there’s Life is Sweet, inspired by the Angels of the North, which is covered in marshmallows.