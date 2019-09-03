Forget-me-not dementia train to begin regular trips from Whitby

The exciting project, funded by Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership, NYCC, ACoRP and Northern will run on the first Wednesday of each month from Wednesday 4th September.

Lisa Williams, spokesperson for Esk Valley Railway Development Company said: "At Esk Valley Railway, we were trying to think of a way we could get involved and help people living with dementia and their carers.

Studies have shown that while people with dementia may not remember everything they have done that day, they'll go home knowing that they've had a pleasant time!"

The 11:58 departure from Whitby Station will have live music provided by the fabulous Dave Clegg Duo. There will also be special treats to celebrate the launch.

The intention is that eventually there will be refreshments on the train, the company have purchased a trolley, but are yet to find someone to run it. For the 4th September trip they are encouraging people to bring a picnic to enjoy on the journey.

Lisa said that the trip is already proving popular: "We've never had so much interest for anything we've done, it's certainly been well received by local organisations."

For further details please contact Lisa Williams 07584 419114