Raising the Green Flag in Filey

Glen and Crescent Gardens in Filey are celebrating after once again being awarded Green Flag status.

The Green Flag Award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

After 18 months that have seen the borough’s parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as places to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that they have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that make them great spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Raising the flag at Falsgrave Park

This includes the invaluable voluntary contributions of many dedicated friends groups working alongside council parks and countryside teams.

Pannett Park in Whitby and Falsgrave Park, Peasholm Park and West Square in Scarborough are also among 2,127 parks and green spaces celebrating Green Flag success.

The Green Flag awarded to West Square is a community award in recognition of the contribution made by local residents and businesses to this valued green space in Scarborough town centre.

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.