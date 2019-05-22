Family of missing man Peter Brown issue heartfelt appeal to Scarborough community for help

A member of Peter Brown's family is reaching out to the Scarborough community for help.

The 46-year-old went missing from Scarborough on Wednesday May 8 and there has been many possible sightings of Peter in the 14 days he has been gone.

Peter Brown

Now, Rachel Hall, Scarborough Sports Village Sales Manager is appealing to the public to help bring Peter home.

She said: "This is my cousin Peter. We are a very private family and it’s with a heavy heart I am reaching out to the Scarborough community for help.

"Peter has been gone for 13 nights from Cross Lane and tonight another siting has been made at Holbeck Hall [Tuesday May 21].

"Please help us bring Peter home his wife and children need him home to help him..

"Peter is not dangerous, he may be confused and looking for help to find his way home but won’t harm anyone. Please dial 999 or follow him and report his location."

North Yorkshire Police are also appealing to the public to report any sightings of Peter.

Officers believe may be sleeping rough so may appear more dishevelled than in his pictures.

Peter, from Whitby, is described as a white, about 6ft 1in tall, and of muscular/athletic build, unshaven and his hair is a greying/brown colour which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue waist length jacket, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers. It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap (as pictured in the above image).

However, since his disappearance he may have changed into a pair of blue jeans.

Searches and enquiries are currently ongoing. However if you have seen Peter or know where he may be, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.

