Falconers’ visit a highlight of Whitby Court Care Home open day

A visit from Whitby Falconers was among the highlights of Whitby Court Care Home’s open day on Friday.

The purpose of the open day was to open the newly refurbished cinema room, which is also being offered as a communal meeting room to doctor, nurses and social workers. It has tea and coffee facilities and can be used at a very small price.

Whitby Court Care Home have some new community areas within the building. Food suppliersDave Dawson and Alex Gaunt working in the kitchen area.pic Richard Ponter

Alex Shaw, Senior Administrator at Whitby Court Care Home, said: “Our residents are looking forward to using the cinema room to watch films and TV series and our staff are looking forward to using the room for training and meetings.”

Whitby Falconers were there on the day with the bird and animals on display, while children from nearby Airy Hill School visited too.

Alex thanked Dave at Apetito and Alan at Bid Food as well as everyone who attended the event at the care home, on the site of the former magistrates’ court on Waterstead Lane.