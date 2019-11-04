Everything you need to know if you wish to stand as a candidate in the General Election 2019

Scarborough Borough Council is to host a briefing session for those thinking of standing as a candidate in the upcoming election.

The briefing session will take place from 1pm until 3pm on Thursday November 7 at the Town Hall.

Information will be provided about the nomination process and about how to complete the nomination forms for those unfamiliar with the process. Nomination packs will be available to take away and complete.

Anyone wanting to attend should inform the elections team by emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk or calling 01723 232309 or 01723 383506.

For those that can’t attend, nomination packs can be obtained from www.scarborough.gov.uk/elections or by emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk; calling the Elections Office Monday to Friday between normal office hours (8.30am to 5.00pm) on 01723 232309; writing to Electoral Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough YO11 2HG

Nomination papers can be submitted to the Acting Returning Officer at theTown Hall between 10am and 4pm, from Tuesday November 12 to Thursday November 14. Nomination papers cannot be handed in at Filey or Whitby.

Anyone not on the register of electors will not be able to vote in any of the elections.

Those who haven't registered to vote can do so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline of midnight, Tuesday November 26.

Alternatively, people can contact the council’s Elections team for assistance.

Anyone who will be on holiday on 12 December can apply to vote by post or proxy. More information about this can be found on the council’s website www.scarborough.gov.uk/elections

The deadline for making changes to existing postal vote arrangements or applying for a postal vote is 5pm, Tuesday November 26. The deadline for applying to vote by proxy

is 5pm, Wednesday December 4.