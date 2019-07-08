Eskuleles cash for air ambulance cause

The Eskuleles Ukulele Band members recently presented a cheque for £2,000 to Tracy from the Great North Air Ambulance at the Fox and Hounds in Ainthorpe.

The cash was raised by the talented musicians from a number of their performances in and around the Esk Valley.

Eskuleles’ spokesman Chris Millns said: “We have been going for six years now, playing shows at village halls and other venues in the area.

“Over this time we have raised several thousands of pounds for the air ambulance.

“The air ambulance is a vital service for the North Yorkshire Moors area.

“It is a real-life saver for the communities here and most people will know of someone who has been helped by the service.

“The air ambulance relies on donations and that’s why we support them.”