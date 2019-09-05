Esk Valley Railway's Forget-me-not train a great success

Yesterday's Forget Me Not train was hailed as a great success by all on board.

The train, which aims to create a relaxing day out for those with dementia and their carers, is scheduled to run once a month for the next year.

Music for the trip was provided by The Dave Clegg Duo, who put on a magnificent show and entertained all there and back!

Lisa Williams, marketing manager for Esk Valley Railway Development Company said: "It was lovely, it really was, it was better than we could have hoped. People were tapping their feet, we even had dancing in the aisles.

Northern staff also helped tremendously, organising a wheelchair last minute and taking great care of the passengers.

A message on the Esk Valley Railway Twitter page read "Dancing in the aisles on the forget-me-not train!! This has to be THE happiest train around right now!! What a fantastic day this has been."

The Dave Clegg Duo

As part of the launch day, Esk Valley Railway handed out homemade forget-me-not shortbread and forget-me-not seeds while the Nunthorpe Adopters/knitters were on board knitting beautiful flowers.

These gifts were extended to all passengers on board who were delighted by this initiative.

The Forget-me-not train will run at 11.58 on the first Wednesday of each month, with the next trip on Wednesday October 2.