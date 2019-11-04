Entries now open for the 2020 Scarborough Lions New Year's Day Dip

Hardy Scarborough residents are being encouraged to take to the water once again in January, all in the name of charity.

The Scarborough Lions New Years Day Dip, has developed into a major event on New Years Day in Scarborough.

Is it cold? Look at those faces to find out!

Starting from a few resilient souls over twenty years ago, it has developed to an event that last year saw almost 130 people enter the freezing North Sea in fabulous fancy dress.

The annual event is attended by thousands of spectators, who aren't quite so brave (or is it stupid?) as those who enter the water.

Many of those entering the event are sponsored for charity, with over £2000 was raised at the 2019 event.

The event is open to all, with or without fancy dress, and with the grateful assistance of the Scarborough Rowing Club, Town Crier David and the Town Mayor, making the morning an even more colourful affair, along with the Mountain Rescue Team and the Sub Aqua Club, who keep a watchful eye on the Dippers safety.

The Boxing Day Dip is a great way to raise money

Anyone who deems themselves brave enough to join the 2020 Dip and would like to raise money for their favourite charity, organisation or club is encouraged to contact Scarborough Lions by emailing aldeacon2004@yahoo.co.uk or by visiting the Lions website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/scarboroughuk/page-10.php.