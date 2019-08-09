Enjoy an illuminating journey with NYMR

Visitors to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) can enjoy a lights fantastic experience on an illuminated train later this year.

The popular attraction will be running the Northern Lights Express from Saturday, November 30.

The express provides a truly spectacular illuminated journey which starts at Pickering Station.

The NYMR train and heritage carriages will be decorated with thousands of lights and runs at various times throughout December.

Chris Price, NYMR general manager, said: “Northern Lights Express services are not to be missed. The new event is going to be a light spectacular event, which will not only illuminate the North York Moors, but also engage a new audience.”

Visitors will experience:

○ The Northern Lights Express illuminated at Pickering Station.

○ A journey through an enchanted forest, transformed by a multitude of lights and surprises!

○ Experience a 60-minute journey on board the Northern Lights Express.

○ Travel to Levisham Station, where they will see a dazzling light show, as its heritage steam engine prepares for the return journey.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/northern-lights-express to find out more information and to book tickets.