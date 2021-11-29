Powerful winds on Saturday caused the main mast to snap, forcing closure of the town centre attraction for the safety of customers and the public.

A Twitter update by HM Bark Endeavour said the mast has now been secured by steel cable and made temporarily safe until repairs are carried out.

These dramatic pictures show huge waves battering the piers as volumes of sea foam whipped up by the storm led to closure of the carriageway at Sandsend and the Pier Road at Whitby.

Spectacular image of waves crashing in against the pier in Whitby, taken by Simon James Smith.

Eye witness Stew Mallinson, who took some of the photos here, said of the foam: "At one point (at Sandsend) it was knee deep."

Residents reported loss of power, roof tiles falling off and fences being blown down as The Met Office issued a rare red weather alert - the most severe - on Friday teatime.

Emergency services had warned residents of the Whitby area to stay away from the coast on Saturday with fierce winds of up to 75mph hitting large parts of the North East.

After the storm had passed, motorists were greeted with further chaos yesterday (Sun) as snow fell, leaving conditions treacherous on the Whitby to Scarborough road, while the Whitby to Guisborough road was impassable later in the afternoon as snow continued to fall in freezing conditions.

The snapped main mast on the Endeavour attraction - picture by Alan Wastell.

Town Mayor Linda Wild told the Gazette: "The extreme weather warning and the advice we have received from the borough council have left us with no alternative".

Milder weather is on the way. The temperature is set to rise later today (Mon), but with drizzle forecast for Whitby between 2pm and 3pm, and 7pm to 8pm.

Huge waves crash into the west pier in foul weather during Storm Arwen, by Stew Mallinson.