Eighties pop bands to star as Whitby set to host second Goth festival in two weeks

The second of Whitby’s Goth festivals this month is due to attract thousands more visitors to the town this weekend.

The Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival will host a weekend of bands, with alternative rockers Pop Will Eat Itself headlining the Friday night at Whitby Pavilion, while New Model Army are the star attraction on Saturday night.

Other bands playing include Chameleons Vox, Christine Plays Viola, Terminal Gods, Mercury’s Antennae, Saigon Blue Rain and Sweet Ermengarde.

There will be film screenings of horror classics in the Pavilion Theatre across the weekend along with three days of alternative markets with free entry.

Dacre Stoker, the great grandnephew of Bram Stoker, is in Whitby on Sunday.

His multi-media presentation Stoker on Stoker has been revamped to include the research and writing of Dracul (2018 Penguin Random House) which continues to fascinate audiences around the world.

Dacre will appear at a special event – Hammer Horror and the Secrets of Dracula – at 1pm to share his unique insight into Bram’s inspiration for Dracula.

The event will include classic Hammer Horror film stars Caroline Munro, Valerie Leon, Martine Beswick and Pauline Peart. It will also feature a question and answer and a book/photo signing with Dacre and the Hammer stars.

The swing bridge in Whitby is to be closed to vehicles for the safety of pedestrians again on Saturday and Sunday, from from 10am to 6pm.

Vehicles will be able to follow diversion signs.