Eight-year-old from Staithes, near Whitby, has long hair cut in support of little sister who has alopecia
Staithes youngster Ebony Beeforth has had her long hair cut for the Little Princess Trust in a show of solidarity for her three-year-old sister Blossom, who has been diagnosed with alopecia.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 2:20 pm
Ebony, 8, a pupil at Handale School in Loftus, wanted to donate her hair for her sister to have a wig in the future if required.
She has raised more than £1,000 for the trust.
Jasmyn Moore, owner of Vanity hair salon in Staithes, cut Ebony’s hair free of charge – and chucked in a little trim for Blossom too as she wanted a cut like her big sister’s.
The Little Princess Trust provides free, real-hair wigs for young cancer sufferers or for children and young people experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss.