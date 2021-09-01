Eco talks in Ryedale for the Great Big Green Week which runs from September 18 to 26

Jen Gale author of The Sustainable(ish) Living Guide

The Ryedale Ecofair is on Saturday September 18, 10.00am – 3.00pm at the Pickering Memorial Hall and local environmental groups from around Ryedale will be present, together with stalls from over 20 other environmental organisations, local, regional and national.

Environment Week will also feature a series of live virtual events and talks on Zoom, providing inspiration and practical advice on steps we can all take to live greener lives.

Diet, sustainable transport, energy and wildlife-friendly gardening will be among the topics covered, as well as an update on progress with tackling the climate emergency.

One of the highlights of the week will be a talk by Jen Gale on “green parenting” which will take place on Monday, September 20 at 7.00pm.

Jen Gale describes herself as “an ordinary, knackered mum of two whose life changed when she dragged her family into a year of buying nothing new.”

Jen is the author of The Sustainable(ish) Living Guide, and The Sustainable(ish) Guide to Green Parenting, and runs the Sustainable(ish) blog, podcast and online community.

She lives in Wiltshire with her family and is also the founder of The Knackered Mums Eco Club.

Jen recognises that as a parent, getting out of the house with everyone wearing shoes, on a good day, can feel like you're winning, so adding being green to the never-ending ‘to-do list’ might feel like the thing to bring all your spinning plates crashing to the ground!

Her talk will be packed with ideas and tips for bringing up kids without totally trashing the planet - no judgement or preaching in sight!

Paul Norrington from Ryedale Environmental Group, said: “In this year’s series of talks we have something for everyone from keen gardeners to eco-foodies, all of which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own armchair at home.

“The talks and the in-person Ecofair are very much aimed at those people who are starting to feel they should do more on improving the environment and tackling the climate emergency – as well as those further ahead on that journey.

"We are delighted to have popular author and blogger Jen Gale join us to talk about green parenting, which promises to be a highlight of the week!

Other talks for 2021 include The Climate Emergency and How You Can Help - a Beginner’s Guide (September 17, 7pm).

A Household Energy Surgery by Kate Urwin aka The Yorkshire Energy Doctor (Tuesday September 21, 7pm) and a Wildlife Gardeners Question Time (Wednesday September 22, 7pm).