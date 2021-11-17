"Earthquake" felt from Castle Howard to Sleights identified as sonic event by British Geological Survey

The event was noticed along the Yorkshire Coast

Information on the British Geological Survey Twitter page read: "BGS : Possible sonic event North Yorkshire November 17 2021 15:46 UTC

"BGS have received a number of reports from residents in North Yorkshire who reported an event at approximately 15:50 UTC today.

"Data from the BGS seismic networks in the region were examined and signals consistent with a possible sonic origin were recorded between 15:47:42s and 15:49:23s UTC on several stations, on the BGS seismic network, in North Yorkshire.

"Reports included: 'house shook and conservatory creaked', 'a low rumble ending in a thud', 'windows rattled' and 'felt the ground tremble'.

"The reports received are also consistent with historical observations received for previous events with a sonic origin."

One Twitter user said: "Felt in the air and all through our bodies near Castle Howard. Kids froze, dog ran for her life. Former now thrilled, latter hiding under my bed."