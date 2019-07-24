Duo begins season of lunchtime concerts at St John’s venue

A season of lunchtime concerts at St John’s, Brunswick Street, starts next week.

The first concert is on Friday, August 2 at 11.45am and will be performed by Jenny Hill (voice) and Simon Nisbett (lute).

Their new programme consists of songs and lute solos from the Tudor era, mostly by Robert Johnson. He wrote many songs for the theatre, and was the only composer to set Shakespeare’s words to music during the bard’s lifetime.

A spokesman said: “The concerts are free with a retiring collection in aid of the Organ Repair Fund. Come along and enjoy the entertainment.”