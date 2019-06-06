Doctors’ surgeries around Whitby area set to be affected by GPs training

Heartbeat Alliance, a group of local GPs who are working together to make improvements to local health services, is reminding patients in the Whitby area that a number of GP practices will either be closed or have altered services between 12pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, June 27 due to important staff training.

The altered services are:

○ Danby Surgery – Closed half day

○ Egton Surgery – The building will be open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but there will be no GP on the premises

○ Staithes Surgery – The building will be open for the collection of prescriptions and routine enquiries but there will be no GP on the premises

○ Whitby Group Practice - The building will be open for the collection of prescriptions and the nursing team are seeing patients by appointment but there will be no GP on the premises

○ Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice – The building will be open for medication collections and routine enquires but there will be no GP on the premises

Out of hours cover has been arranged for patients who require urgent medical attention between these hours.

This can be accessed by calling the usual practice number where people will be re-directed to a call handling service.