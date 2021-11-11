Do you recognise this jewellery box which may have been stolen in Scarborough?

Police are appealing for help to identify a number of distinctive items

The striking red jewellery also contained some very distinctive pieces of jewellery which may help to identify the owner.

In a post on their Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police said: "We have recovered this jewellery box and believe that it could have been stolen in a burglary from the Scarborough area.

"Do you recognise the jewellery box, or any of the items that were inside which could be sentimental to someone?

Police are appealing for help to identify a number of distinctive items

"Or have you been the victim of a burglary, even going back several years, and believe any of the items could be yours?"

If you recognise any of the items pictured, or if you have any information that my help the investigation, email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 1-1 and quote reference number 12210219541.

Police are appealing for help to identify a number of distinctive items

Police are appealing for help to identify a number of distinctive items

Police are appealing for help to identify a number of distinctive items