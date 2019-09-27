Dance duo step up to UK awards

Two local dancers have been shortlisted for a top award.
Valerie Laws, a principal at the LP Dance Centre in Whitby, and her great niece Romi Page have been honoured with nominations for a Carl Alan Award.
The awards event, held annually in the UK, honour people who have made significant contributions to the dance and theatre industry such as teachers, performers and choreographers .
They are considered to be the “Oscars” of the Dancing World.
Valerie was shortlisted for the “Outstanding Services Award” which reflects her long-standing commitment of more than 40 years to Freestyle dance.
A spokesman said: “Romi has been nominated for the Freestyle Young Performers Award, which at 13 is a great achievement.”