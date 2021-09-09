Liam Fray of Courteeners - Picture copyright: Ben Milner

Courteeners deliver sensational 100th headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Manchester greats Courteeners have delivered a fabulously energetic headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The Coral kicked the night off with their engaging mix of rock, folk fusion.

Before Courteeners took to the stage as the 100th headliners at the Yorkshire coast venue since it re-opened to the public in 2010.

The group delighted fans with a set which included How Good It Was, Smiths Disco, Hanging Off Your Cloud, Modern Love, Not Nineteen Forever and opener Are You In Love With A Notion?

Live music continues at Scarborough OAT today (Thursday September 9) with fellow Mancunian greats James headlining before chart-toppers Snow Patrol on Friday September 10.

The summer 2021 season at the Open Air Theatre draws to a close on Friday September 17 with British music icons Duran Duran promising to set the venue alight.

Courteeners at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The Coral got the evening off to an energetic start

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Courteeners at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The group kicked off with fan favourite "Are You in Love with the Motion?"

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Courteeners at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

They followed this with "Cavorting" and "No one will ever replace us"

Photo: Ben Milner

Courteeners at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

"Summer" and "Bide your time" came next

Photo: Lamorna Roberts

