Countryfile Live opens at Castle Howard

Thousands of visitors have flocked to Castle Howard for the Countryfile Live.

The event which features all the presenters of the popular TV series including Matt Baker and John Craven runs from today until Sunday.

John Craven cuts the ribbon to open Countryfile Live

The day began with Yorkshire chef Brian Turner greeting visitors at the main gate with his trademark smile and a bacon butty.

The presenters then posed for pictures at the giant wellington boot designed by students of Leeds Beckett University before John Craven cut the ribbon to officially open the show.

Presenter Anita Rani told us how pleased the team are that the show is being held at Castle Howard."It's a perfect setting," she said: "It's a different configuration to Blenheim, it feels more compact.It's a little like taking all your furniture and putting it in a different house, if you know what I mean."

When asked for her favourite part of the day she replied: "It's great to meet people who love the programme and I enjoy eating all the gorgeous food, and don't forget a cheeky half at the craven arms."

Ellie Harrison and Anita Rani

Co-presenter Ellie Harrison said: "I particularly love the wildlife zone, it's so cheerful. It's really valuable for people to engage with nature."

Anita, who is from Yorkshire, told Scarborough News how much she loves the area: "I grew up in Leeds, so Whitby and Scarborough were my childhood, I still go as often as I can, I even spent my 30th birthday in Whitby," she smiled. "I've never filmed there, but I keep hoping that one day."

Ellie, on the other hand, has filmed locally, at Bempton Cliffs: " We were filming the gannets, and wanted to see if the drones would disturb them, the air was full of birds, it was a really memorable experience."

What is really striking is how engaged the presenters are with the crowds, there are regular chat sessions on various stages, with the hosts posing for autographs and pictures at the end of each session. There are tireless grins and lot of laughs. The hosts really do enjoy engaging with the public.

The Countryfile Presenters on the Blue Wellington

Countryfile Live is already drawing huge crowds, if you're planning on going, leave plenty of time to get there and don't forget your camera.