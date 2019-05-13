Coronation Street actor spotted enjoying a day out in Whitby over the weekend

Actor William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, was spotted in Whitby yesterday.

The 87-year-old met numerous people during his outing and was pictured near the Co-op by ALR Photography.

Image by ALR Photography

Once his picture was uploaded onto social media, Coronation Street fans commented referring to other characters such as Carla, Peter and Deirdre.

Hundreds of comments were made tagging other people saying: "Let's go to Whitby" and "keep your eyes peeled for Ken Barlow."

The English actor has played the part of Ken since its first episode in 1960 - making him one of the most iconic charachers in the soap.