Confusion over Roy "Chubby" Brown's 2022 appearance at Whitby Pavilion

There was confusion when it appeared the controversial comedian's Whitby Pavilion performance had been cancelled. (Photo: Duncan Atkins/JPI and Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A post on Chubby Brown's Facebook page which has since been deleted said his team had been informed by the management at Whitby Pavilion that regrettably the date they pencilled in for next year was no longer available.

The post read:"It is very disappointing obviously! and I’m sure all you good people of Whitby and fans generally are as baffled as I am with the decision

"Just like Sheffield, I’ve been performing annually for the last god knows how many years at the Whitby Pavilions,

"I’ve always had a great relationship with the management and staff and still have, the show we did on Oct 2nd 2021 was a fantastic night, it was sold out, was a brilliant atmosphere and ended with a standing ovation!

"I won’t apologise for for the date not happening as I would return in a heartbeat, I always look forward to the Pavilions date but it’s out of our hands now ,

"I don’t actually know the official line from the powers that be who run the Pavilions? So you’d have to ask them for an explanation!

"Keep smiling and laughing (again.. where we’re allowed) and I’ll see you at a show nearby soon hopefully.

"Your’s disappointedly

"Chubbs"

However, a statement issued by Scarborough Borough Council sought to clarify the situation, it read: "The team at Whitby Pavilion is currently working on its events calendar for next year and beyond.