Colebrooke Productions celebrates the best bits from the past five years at pavilion show

Colebrooke Productions has just celebrated five years since the doors were opened on its first children’s drama and dance workshop.

Brother and sister Chris and Chanelle Colebrooke have been rehearsing with the pupils of Colebrooke Productions to create a one-off summer show entitled ‘The Best Bits’.

The talented group created a one-off show entitled The Best Bits.

On-top of the rehearsals, children we’re also treated to a sit-down birthday buffet at LP Dance Centre, complete with special videos and pictures gathered from over the years.

The Best Bits, held at Whitby Pavilion, saw the school celebrated on stage at the beginning of the show, only to be interrupted by Maleficent. Raged with fury, Maleficent cast a spell on the students at Colebrookes and said her curse could only be lifted by ‘The Best Birthday Show Ever’.

Chris said: “The show has been in the pipeline since the beginning of the year.

“It was a chance to show all our favourite songs, dances and drama pieces from the five years in one show.”

Children take to the stage for the show which covered the past five years.

Looking sharp for the Whitby Pavilion show.