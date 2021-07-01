Growing Opportunities in The Street garden - Pic: Dave Barry

Taking place between September 18 and 26, the climate action campaign known as the Great Big Green Week will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

The campaign aims to draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Scarborough at the same time as showcasing actions to tackle climate change.

Coast and Vale Community Action (CaVCA) will be hosting a Great Big Green Garden Get Together at The Street on Saturday September 25 to celebrate what is already being done by local people in response to climate change and to care for the environment.

Local businesses are being invited to take part in the Great Big Green Deal by offering a special offer or promotion with a green theme throughout the week.

Individuals and organisations can play their part by doing Random Acts of Greenness – simple actions like walking instead of using the car, eating a meat or dairy free diet for a day or more, sharing food that would otherwise go to waste or having a conversation about climate change with their neighbours – and sharing these on social media.

To get involved visit https://cavca.org.uk/the-great-big-green-week/ email [email protected] or call David on 07799 646300

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, whose members include the National Trust, WWF, Women’s Institute, Oxfam and RSPB.

Other organisations supporting the campaign include BT, the British Mountaineering Council and the Manchester United Foundation.

Mel Bonney, Chief Executive of CaVCA said, “We are lucky enough to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, the Yorkshire Coast. We need to take care of it so that future generations can enjoy it as much as we enjoy it right now.”