Clean-up to tackle litter problem at Whitby's Calla Beck - here's how to get involved

The event takes place on Thursday October 28 at Calla Beck and follows on from a recent one where items including a trampoline and a tent were retrieved from the beck.

Fergal Clenaghan, Community Support Officer for Coast and Vale Community Action (CaVCA), said: “Calla Beck is a beautiful area of woodland on the east side of Whitby that is treasured by locals as a place to walk and enjoy the peace and quiet.

“It is ecologically important because of the rare and varied natural habitats found along the stream that runs into the estuary.

Volunteers with litter retrieved from Whitby's Calla Beck.

“However, locals have recently noticed how much litter is in Calla Beck.

“Especially along the stream, plastic bags line the bank and form small dams that block the flow of water in places.

"The litter has clearly been there a long time because a lot of the plastic is breaking up into fragments which flow down into the estuary and end up in the sea.

“Therefore, this litter doesn’t just damage the natural environment in Calla Beck but also marine wildlife.”

The October 28 clean-up takes place at 11am.

Meet at the end of California Road at the entrance to Calla Beck at 11am. People should go on foot as there isn’t a lot of parking there.

People are urged to join the communal event and help make Whitby a cleaner place for both the people and wildlife.

Email [email protected] if you want to be involved.

The clean-up will continue the good work started at a similar recent event, where community members joined forces to do something about the issue.

Organised by Whitby Beach Sweep in collaboration with CaVCA, people came together with litter pickers in hand and cleared out a huge amount of litter.

“Sadly, it is still far from being free from litter,” added Fergal.