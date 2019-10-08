Children investigate family plastic waste

The Key Stage 2 children from the Fylingdales and Hawsker Federation recently gathered together to investigate how much plastic they use.

This initiative is part of the schools’ autumn term topic, entitled ‘No Planet B!’ in which the children will look at plastic waste, the damage it is causing to the environment, and how they can make a conscious effort to lower their own environmental footprint.

Both schools gathered in the All Saints Church in Hawsker, each child bringing with them one week’s worth of plastic, recyclable or not.

Working in groups, the children were shocked and amazed at just how much they had accumulated.

A federation spokesman said: “Some of the words the children used to describe the mountainous collection were ‘guilty’, ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘helpless’.

“They were stunned when they multiplied this number to discover what amount might be used in two weeks, a month and even one year!

“During the investigation, a lot of the children were surprised to learn that quite a substantial amount of plastic gathered was not, in fact, recyclable. In lessons, the children have already begun to explore how plastic litter can have a detrimental effect in many ways, especially when it finds its way in to the sea and damages the marine wildlife.”