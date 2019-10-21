Chart-topping band at Whitby Goth Weekend - here’s what else is going on

Whitby is once again braced to welcome thousands of flamboyant visitors as the latest Whitby Goth Weekend is set to get under way on Thursday (Oct 24) night.

Abbey Wharf hosts four nights of live music, from Thursday to Sunday, starting with As Sirens Fall.

Heavier than a Heavy Thing will get the crowds rocking on Friday with their industrial nu wave and metal music.

Chart-toppers Doctor and the Medics – who hit the number one spot with a cover of Spirit in the Sky – are the big draw on Saturday night.

This will be followed by a fusion of glam, rock and metal with Burty’s Big Stick of Rock, while Sunday sees two DJs compete in an “epic” rock-off.

Robin Rigg, chairman of the Slovak Wildlife Society, is coming to Whitby Goth Weekend with the Carpathian Wolf Watch team to present the work they are doing on wolves in the spectacular Carpathian Mountains.

Robin has spent more than 20 years helping to ensure the long-term future of this iconic species in the heart of Europe.

For the past ten years, Tracey Wright has taken part in the Carpathian Wolf Watch project’s White Wilderness volunteer weeks.

Tracey said: “It occurred to me that I could now bring my two great passions together.

“One, a long-standing love of Whitby and secondly a more recent love and admiration of all things wolf.”

Visit the Carpathian Wolf Watch stall at the Bizarre Bazaar Alternative Market at the Brunswick Centre, midday Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The bazaar also runs at Whitby Leisure Centre, with more than 100 stalls in total.

You can take your pooches in for a treat at the Paws Furs canine cafe, also at Whitby Brunswick Centre.

The 1926 silent movie classic Phantom of the Opera is on at St Hilda’s Church on Saturday – complete with live organ accompaniment by David Ivory.

The event starts at 7pm at the church on the West Cliff.

Admission £10 to include refreshments.

You can also get into the spirit of the weekend by trying out a range of dark stouts, tasting notes and snacks, at the Green Dragon on Grape Lane.

And try Whitby Distillery’s Barguest gin which has been brewed especially for goth weekend.

