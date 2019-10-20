Channel 4 News presenter Alex Thomson to turn on Whitby's Christmas lights

Channel 4 journalist and newsreader Alex Thomson, from Whitby, will be switching on the lights at the town's Whitby Christmas Festival.

Mr Thomson - The Chief Correspondent and presenter for Channel 4 News - will perform the switch-on on the opening night of the festival, on Friday November 15.

He is the longest-serving on-screen journalist on C4 News since the channel began.

In more than 25 years he has covered over 20 wars, led major investigations and continues to front the programme from around the world.

Mr Thomson has often risked his own life to show us the realities of war, and of man-made and natural disasters.

Stories he has covered have ranged from the conflict in Syria, Bloody Sunday and the Hillsborough Disaster, through to climate change.

Mr Thomson has family connections with Whitby and is no stranger to the town.

Whitby Town Mayor, Cllr Rebecca Pearson, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Alex to Whitby Christmas Festival.

"It is fantastic that he has agreed to come along and switch on our Christmas lights and we hope he thoroughly enjoys being part of our event.”

The festival runs from November 15 to 17 and kicks off with a lantern procession from Pannett Park.