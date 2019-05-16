‘Catch of the Day’ auction supporting Fishermen’s Mission

The Fishermen’s Mission is hosting a fundraising auction entitled ‘Catch of the Day’ this week with a Whitby-based artist to the fore.

The special auction involves a range of national and local artists and celebrities, including local artist Zara Noble with her fish called Whitby Born and Bred – which is on display at Whitby Seafoods Head Office.

Catch of the Day is a way of changing the lives of the area’s fishermen and their families for the better.

The online auction takes place from today (Thursday, May 16) to Sunday, May 19 at 8pm.

Taking part in the auction and buying a Catch of the Day fish will help to provide vital funds needed for the Fishermen’s Mission to help the most vulnerable, distressed and disadvantaged in the area’s fishing communities.

Tracey Stephens, Port Officer for the Fishermen’s Mission, said: “This is just an amazing project and we hope that it will raise money to support our work in the area. We don’t have any Government or lottery funding so we really do need every penny that we can.

“The whole North East team work with all active and retired fishermen in our area and our services are really vital.

“Fishing is the most dangerous peacetime occupation and accidents are common, often with life changing impacts.

“If you enjoy a fish and chip supper or a delicious meal out at a fish restaurant please take a look at the auction site.”

Visit www.fishmishauction.org.uk to find out more information.