Castleton road fully reopen again as Network Rail thanks residents for patience

Network Rail has thanked residents in the Esk Valley for their patience as Langburn’s Bank Road in Castleton was fully reopened.

In March, 2018, a skip wagon struck the rail-over road bridge at the bottom of Langburn’s Bank close to Castleton Moor station.

This bridge strike caused significant damage to the bridge and caused the track to be dislodged.

Since this incident, Network Rail has worked to install a new bridge deck to the structure, and more recently, has worked to install piles into the abutments to get these up to strength.

This work has now complete, allowing the road to fully reopen.

Jonny Ham, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “We would like to apologise for the disruption this closure has caused and thank all those who have been impacted by this for their patience.

“This incident shows just how serious bridge strikes can be and the long reaching consequences that they can have.

“We would like to remind people how important it is to check the height of their vehicles to try and prevent incidents like this happening again.”